Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $463.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $465.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $443.32 and its 200-day moving average is $403.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

