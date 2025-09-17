Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

IVV stock opened at $661.30 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $664.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $641.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $598.28. The stock has a market cap of $666.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

