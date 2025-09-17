OLIO Financial Planning Has $2.05 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

OLIO Financial Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.6% of OLIO Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $100.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $54.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

