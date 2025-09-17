Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV is Procyon Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,685 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for 2.7% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $29,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,452,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468,408 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 17,353,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,484,000 after acquiring an additional 301,908 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,207,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,484 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,831,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,945,000 after buying an additional 2,220,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,746,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,270,000 after buying an additional 1,919,506 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $42.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.00.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.1295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.