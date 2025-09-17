Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of IWV opened at $374.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.54. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $273.60 and a twelve month high of $376.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

