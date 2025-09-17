Kearns & Associates LLC Trims Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Kearns & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $480.70 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $623.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $181.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.24.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

