Lincoln Capital Corp Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Lincoln Capital Corp lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 384.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $91.82.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.