Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $29,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.3%

Analog Devices stock opened at $244.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a PE ratio of 62.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $258.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 101.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,570. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,088,010.33. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,115 shares of company stock valued at $9,529,113 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. Williams Trading set a $260.00 target price on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Noble Financial raised Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.53.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

