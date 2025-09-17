Breakwater Capital Group Trims Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Breakwater Capital Group cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 42.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,595 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,770,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,078,000 after buying an additional 270,058 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average of $49.03.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

