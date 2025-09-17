Finley Financial LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Finley Financial LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Finley Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Finley Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $174.99 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $129.38 and a 1 year high of $183.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

