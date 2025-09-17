Sarasin & Partners LLP Acquires 80,607 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 436.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,607 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $132,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total value of $491,276.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,625,558.70. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,348 shares of company stock valued at $109,498,489. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.58.

Netflix stock opened at $1,200.51 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.88 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,214.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,135.62. The stock has a market cap of $510.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

