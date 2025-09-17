Czech National Bank Buys 11,364 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $620,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 61.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $437,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $145.01. The company has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.37.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.34.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

