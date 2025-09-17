Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Cuts Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $19,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $119.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $120.80.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.62.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $11,060,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,449,840. The trade was a 56.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $22,069,214.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,695 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,498.85. This trade represents a 61.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

