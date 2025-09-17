Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 365 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.28.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total value of $56,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,261,243.20. The trade was a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,625,634 shares of company stock valued at $248,926,404 in the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $170.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.32. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00. The company has a market cap of $403.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 567.55, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

