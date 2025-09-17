Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Stock Holdings Reduced by Breakwater Investment Management

Breakwater Investment Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Breakwater Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $502,435,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,710,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,061,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,977 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,991,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after buying an additional 978,450 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,422,000 after purchasing an additional 510,738 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.06. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $71.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

