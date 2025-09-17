Sunpointe LLC Has $454,000 Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Sunpointe LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 3.7% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Berkshire Bank raised its position in Accenture by 0.4% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 10,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582.22. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $236.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $235.83 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.59.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Mizuho set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $313.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Argus set a $370.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Accenture

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.