iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,880 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $15,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.68 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.37.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

