Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%

VO opened at $290.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $294.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.16. The company has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

