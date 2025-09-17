iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA is Camelot Technology Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Camelot Technology Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 25.2%

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $87.35 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The firm has a market cap of $149.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average of $80.93.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

