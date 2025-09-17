Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,506 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 110.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 137,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,498,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT opened at $724.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $693.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $620.38. The firm has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $727.88.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

