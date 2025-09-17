Pines Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $339.59 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $235.30 and a 52-week high of $340.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.63 and a 200 day moving average of $302.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

