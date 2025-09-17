Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 26 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $440.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $421.85 and its 200 day moving average is $366.65. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $441.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Melius Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.20.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares in the company, valued at $199,211,839.35. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,642 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

