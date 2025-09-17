PFW Advisors LLC Has $32.26 Million Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

PFW Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,702 shares during the period. CocaCola accounts for 9.9% of PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $32,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter worth $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter worth $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CocaCola by 360.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 148.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $285.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.30.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.