Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.12.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $158.08 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,228,106.25. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at $28,689,507.94. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.