Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS Shares Sold by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,492 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 30,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 24,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FIS. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.39.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of FIS opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.66 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 369.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.58.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 888.89%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

