Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 45,703 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,703 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 45,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 786,399 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 695,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 450,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 91,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 38,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,450.58. This represents a 41.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $983,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 83,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,500.02. The trade was a 32.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 668,590 shares of company stock valued at $15,265,033. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:HPE opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

