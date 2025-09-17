Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF is Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $9,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0%

FNDF stock opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.92. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $43.21.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

