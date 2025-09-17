The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Acquired by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,493.60. This represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total transaction of $6,934,016.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,463,679.48. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock worth $28,111,828. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $627.00 target price (up from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $665.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $786.09 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $793.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $732.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $633.97. The company has a market capitalization of $237.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.62 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.26%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

