Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 1,236 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,236 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total value of $23,081,119.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,008,788.94. This represents a 40.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total transaction of $1,009,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 101,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,099.75. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 569,422 shares of company stock valued at $106,629,618 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.68.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $201.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.97 and its 200-day moving average is $186.09. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.15 and a 52-week high of $210.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

