Sawyer & Company Inc Reduces Stock Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock opened at $120.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.23. The company has a market capitalization of $93.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $105.20 and a 1-year high of $127.85.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.065 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.62.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

