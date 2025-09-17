Central Valley Advisors LLC Has $3.24 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Central Valley Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies accounts for 1.1% of Central Valley Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,222,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $219,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 10.3% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,462,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res lowered Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $457.93.

NYSE:TT opened at $399.82 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $298.15 and a fifty-two week high of $476.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.53.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

