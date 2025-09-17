Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.7%

PH stock opened at $754.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $738.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $669.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $779.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $770.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total value of $421,509.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,060. This represents a 36.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total value of $1,649,099.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,051.56. This trade represents a 27.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

