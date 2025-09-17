Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 2,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.3%

DIA opened at $458.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $366.32 and a 1-year high of $462.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $449.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.55.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

