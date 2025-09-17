Westshore Wealth LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

Westshore Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 135.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.5% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,929,000 after buying an additional 32,524 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,221,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $88.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.68 and a twelve month high of $89.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.13 and a 200-day moving average of $83.62.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.