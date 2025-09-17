Procyon Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $661.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $664.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $641.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $598.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

