Archer Investment Management LLC Sells 502 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Archer Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Archer Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $451,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 32,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,273,000 after buying an additional 69,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 165,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.00. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.