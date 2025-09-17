OLIO Financial Planning Increases Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

OLIO Financial Planning increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 884,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 12.7% of OLIO Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. OLIO Financial Planning owned about 0.21% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $40,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 208,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 301,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FBND stock opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.53. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $47.30.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

