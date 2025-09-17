Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $991,525,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American Tower by 39.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,144,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,772,144,000 after buying an additional 2,309,627 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23,627.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,346,000 after buying an additional 1,694,784 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 272.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,136,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,390,000 after acquiring an additional 831,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $162,127,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $194.61 on Wednesday. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $241.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.