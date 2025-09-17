Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB Shares Sold by Archer Investment Management LLC

Archer Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,607 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 2.6% of Archer Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Archer Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Rebalance LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,949,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,280,000 after buying an additional 478,833 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,053,000 after purchasing an additional 70,735 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,614,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,466,000 after purchasing an additional 84,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,238,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,374,000 after purchasing an additional 72,697 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $25.56. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.