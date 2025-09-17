Westshore Wealth LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,777,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,204 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,943,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,667 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,807.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,008,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,192 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 107.6% in the first quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 3,527,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,084 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $25.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.