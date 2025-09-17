Lincoln Capital Corp Buys 13,661 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,661 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.2% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Balefire LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,664.5% in the second quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 90,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 84,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 28.1% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,282 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $77.87. The stock has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.