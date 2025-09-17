iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 on September 19th

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 1.2465 per share on Friday, September 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This is a 1.1% increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY opened at $139.22 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $144.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

