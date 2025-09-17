Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,019 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 408,097 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $36,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 341.5% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.62.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.72 and a 200 day moving average of $92.89. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $116.08. The firm has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

