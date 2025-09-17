Thrive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 351.6% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

SCHA stock opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

