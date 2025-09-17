Thrive Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Thrive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $34,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 110.4% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $352.73 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.04 and a 12-month high of $557.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $149.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $356.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.15.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.63.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

