Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,516,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $293.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $310.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.00 and a 200-day moving average of $235.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $294.74.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

