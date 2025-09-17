Thrive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of EFA opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.68 and a 200 day moving average of $86.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $93.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.