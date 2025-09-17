O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,378.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,333 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $37,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,504,421,000 after acquiring an additional 75,125 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,924,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,757,148,000 after acquiring an additional 330,964 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 175,115.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,822,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,610,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,202 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 734,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,058,345,000 after acquiring an additional 32,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 657,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $941,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,309.85. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,674.70. The trade was a 89.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $105.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.33 and a 52 week high of $108.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.28.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.55 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Argus initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.36.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

