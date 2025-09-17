Ares Management Corporation $ARES Shares Sold by Fjell Capital LLC

Fjell Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Fjell Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARES. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 125.6% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 3,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARES opened at $178.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ares Management Corporation has a 12-month low of $110.63 and a 12-month high of $200.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 196,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $35,078,061.63. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,424,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,693,149.02. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 136,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $24,946,933.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 311,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,965,174.72. The trade was a 30.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,590,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,430,639. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

