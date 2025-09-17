Sunpointe LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Sunpointe LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.2% of Sunpointe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 44,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 39,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 139,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of JEPQ opened at $56.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.11. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.442 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

